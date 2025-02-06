SGPD Expresses Disappointment Over Public Reaction to Protest

As many protests take place across the United States to fight against early Trump administration policies, the St. George Police Department is evaluating a protest which took place in St. George on Monday.

The protest itself saw hundreds of people take to St. George Boulevard, protesting near the intersection of Main Street and the boulevard.

Public Information Officer Tiffany Mitchell said the authorities had no issue with the protest itself. The problem comes from the reaction to said protest.

Mitchell said, “What was shocking to us was the way the public responded to the protesters. That’s what we had a problem with. We had problems with people speeding by, rolling smoke, and just misbehaving by committing traffic violations.”

Mitchell said the police were involved at an early stage to make sure the event was as safe as possible, which makes the public reaction all the more disappointing to the PIO and the rest of the SGPD.

Mitchell said, “We didn’t have issues with the protesters. We had good communication with them. We touched base with them early on to let them know what kind of expectations we have and what the law requires, and they were there to have a lawful and peaceful protest, and that’s what they did. The problem was how the public reacted to that. So, it was a little shocking and disappointing that we can’t just let the people exercise their amendment rights to protest and free speech.”

Some speculation from residents on social media painted the protest as hostile, but Mitchell said the law enforcement on the scene saw no issues with the protesters and their behavior.