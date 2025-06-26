Those with breathing sensitivity could be bothered by the smoky air in the area, but most healthy adults shouldn't have a problem, according to several U.S. air quality experts.

Even the casual observer will notice the hazy air in St. George and the surrounding area, with smoke pouring into the area from wildfires in Nevada, Central Utah and mostly the Forsyth Fire in Pine Valley.

Read More Here: 'Smoldering Tree' To Blame For Destructive Forsyth Fire

But how dangerous is the smoky air?

The website airnow.gov advises that the hazy air in St. George is dangerous for people with lung or breathing issues. "Unusually sensitive people consider reducing outdoor activity. Go inside to cleaner air if you have symptoms."

The last few days, with the Forsyth Fire burning strong, the trend has been for the air quality to be worst in morning hours between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The quality of the air improves midday and begins to worsen in the early hours of the morning, starting at about 2 a.m.

The good news through all of this is that the air never does get down into the dangerous range for healthy adults.

The smoke outlook website puts it like this: "The fire is generating large amounts of smoke that is settling into Pine Valley overnight and draining down into St. George in the early morning. Hazy skies and periods of smoke will be seen in areas south and east of the fire during the day."

In summary, the smoke can be irritating to those with breathing issues, especially in the morning hours and those who experience symptoms should go indoors, where air filters will aid in breathing.

But for the general population, the smoke is nothing more than a visual sign of the destructive fire over the ridge, and not a serious health risk.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Metros where people in St. George are getting new jobs Stacker compiled a list of metros where people in St. George, UT are finding new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker