So. Utah Music Fans ‘Tempted’ To Go To Friday’s Concert

The other day, someone asked me if I was going to the "Temptations" concert Friday at Tuacahn Amphitheater.

I said, "Do you mean, THE Temptations? The ones whose hit songs ruled the charts back in the late 1960s and early 1970s?"

Their response was, "Uh, I think so. They're performing at Tuacahn Friday night."

Here's the thing -- it IS the real Temptations and they are performing Friday night at Tuacahn.

That's right, Dr. Otis Williams and the gang will be singing songs like “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me),” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” and many more (including one of my favorites, "Treat Her Like A Lady.").

From the Tuacahn website: "The Temptations, often referred to as American music royalty, are world-renowned superstars of entertainment, revered for their phenomenal catalog of music and prolific career. They are one of the most iconic, bestselling brands in the entertainment world today. While the group has evolved over the years, Dr. Otis Williams has continued to lead the group and carry the torch forward for the next generation of Temptations’ fans."

St. George is growing and we are now over 100,000 residents (over 200,000 in Washington County), but to be honest, we've always had to go to Las Vegas or Salt Lake City to see the "real" artists.

Usually we had to settle for tribute bands and the like, but this is a big deal. These are the real Temptations.

In fact, the line-up of concerts at Tuacahn this year is impressive and I think speaks to the fact that we are growing up (and growing big) in this part of Utah.

Just in the next couple of months we have the Temptations, Jo Dee Messina, Hunter Hayes, Grand Funk Railroad, Kansas and The Piano Guys, just to name a few.

It's definitely a good time to live in Southern Utah.

* -- Note, I have a pair of tickets to see The Temptations Friday night that I'd like to give away. The first person to email me at andrew.griffin@townsquaremedia.com with a good reason why you deserve the tickets gets them.

