St. George Marathon Still Accepting Registration for These Events

The full and half versions of the St. George Marathon have been sold out for some time, leaving some who were too late to register feeling unfulfilled in terms of wanting to test their abilities.

While yes, the full and half marathon are sold out with almost 8,000 athletes participating, there’s still some room for runners in other events.

The City of St. George provided a press release going over what events are still available for registration.

St. George 5K

The next closest event in terms of distance is the 5K race taking place the day before the full and half marathon on Thursday evening.

The press release said, “The St. George Marathon will be hosting the St. George 5K, just outside at the Dixie Convention Center on October 4 at 5:30 p.m. A large portion of the race takes place on a paved trail astride the Virgin River, making it a fantastic opportunity to feel the adrenaline of race weekend. Runners who complete both the 5K and the Half Marathon will earn the Desert Double and receive a special extra medal. Register here.”

Fun Run Walk N’ Roll

Also Thursday evening is the Fun Run Walk N’ Roll featuring a one mile and 200-meter variations for an all-age event perfect for families.

The press release said, “Also outside the Dixie Convention Center on Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m., the Fun Run Walk N’ Roll event welcomes everyone who may not be able to participate in the St. George Marathon, Half Marathon, or 5K. There will be a Kids Division for ages 2-18 and an Adaptive Division for all ages for individuals with disabilities. Each division features two distances: 1 mile and 200 meters. Run, walk, or roll your way to the finish line.”

Mayor’s Walk

Believe it or not, the first athlete to pass the finish line isn’t one of the athletes running in full and half marathons, it’s those who participate in the Mayor’s Walk.

The press release said, “On Saturday, October 5, at 7 a.m., the 38th annual Mayor’s Walk will kick off from the Washington County School District office parking lot. This approximately 1-mile walk, led by Mayor Michele Randall along with business associates, schoolmates, friends and family, will head east on Tabernacle to Main Street, then down to 300 South, ending at the marathon finish line at Vernon Worthen Park. A delicious scone breakfast will be waiting for you at the finish line – included in your registration fee.”