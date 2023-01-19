St. George City Names New City Manager

The St. George City Council appointed John Willis as City Manager during its regular meeting tonight. Willis had served as Interim City Manager since the beginning of November 2022.

Alyssa + John Amangiri Ashley Meagan Photography loading...

“I’m surrounded by so many energetic, optimistic and dedicated city employees who go above and beyond to serve our public,” Willis said. “I am excited to lock arms with our staff and our elected officials and do my very best to maintain and enhance the qualities that make St. George such a great place to live.”

Willis grew up in St. George, graduating from Dixie High School. After graduating from Dixie State College with an associate’s degree, he earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah and Master’s from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He has served as Community Development Director for the City since August 2018 and was the City’s Planning and Zoning Manager for four years prior to that. All told, Willis has more than 17 years of experience in land use, planning and zoning.

“John is just what we need in a City Manager,” said Mayor Michele Randall. “He is a tremendous leader, possesses an enduring love for the City of St. George, has a significant background in land use, has a great rapport with our city employees and provides a steady hand as we navigate our path forward.”

In addition to the City of St. George, where he has worked for 10 years (over two stints), Willis spent time as the Senior Land Use and Environmental Planner for the City of Mesquite, Nev., and the Planning Coordinator for Draper City, Utah.

Willis is scheduled to speak during Mayor Randall’s State of the City address, February 7 at 3 p.m. at the Dixie Convention Center.