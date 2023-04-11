St. George City Cleaning Up The Town: Hoarders Beware!

City Clean-Up Day is fast approaching. An event targeting the disposal of large items, such as old furniture or desks, the City of St. George will have large dumpsters set up in six locations throughout town.

Spring is often seen as a time to clean out garages, closets and cabinets, but throwing away big items can be a challenge. To assist residents with their cleaning endeavors, the City of St. George will host a City Clean-Up Day to encourage residents to safely dispose of large garbage items.

On April 15 beginning at 8 a.m., dumpsters will be placed around the city and available for large-item disposal. Backhoes will be on site with city personnel available to help residents load items into the dumpsters.

Some types of items are not allowed. The City has asked residents to not dump tires or petroleum products. Commercial dumping is also not permitted.

For a refrigerator or freezer for pickup, please call Republic Waste at 435-628-2821. Per federal regulation, there is a charge to drain the Freon. A large item pick up can be arranged anytime with Republic Waste or taken to the locations provided by St. George on April 15.

The locations are as follows:

Bloomington Hills Bloomington Hills Drive and Tamarisk

Dixie Sunbowl 150 South 400 East

Middleton Park 780 North 1700 East

Bloomington Park 650 West Man O War Road

Dixie Downs - Coral Cliffs Elementary 2040 W 2000 N

2450 East Park 130 North 2450 East

Use the City Reuse Center (575 East Brigham Road) for green waste such as moss, tree limbs and leaves , or green waste trash such as palm fronds, oleander and similar stringy material.

The Reuse Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Reuse Center (435-703-0104) composts and sells green waste.