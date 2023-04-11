St. George City Cleaning Up The Town: Hoarders Beware!

St. George City Cleaning Up The Town: Hoarders Beware!

wzfs1s
City Clean-Up Day is fast approaching. An event targeting the disposal of large items, such as old furniture or desks, the City of St. George will have large dumpsters set up in six locations throughout town.
Spring is often seen as a time to clean out garages, closets and cabinets, but throwing away big items can be a challenge. To assist residents with their cleaning endeavors, the City of St. George will host a City Clean-Up Day to encourage residents to safely dispose of large garbage items.

On April 15 beginning at 8 a.m., dumpsters will be placed around the city and available for large-item disposal. Backhoes will be on site with city personnel available to help residents load items into the dumpsters.

Some types of items are not allowed. The City has asked residents to not dump tires or petroleum products. Commercial dumping is also not permitted.

For a refrigerator or freezer for pickup, please call Republic Waste at 435-628-2821. Per federal regulation, there is a charge to drain the Freon. A large item pick up can be arranged anytime with Republic Waste or taken to the locations provided by St. George on April 15.

The locations are as follows:

  • Bloomington Hills Bloomington Hills Drive and Tamarisk
  • Dixie Sunbowl 150 South 400 East
  • Middleton Park 780 North 1700 East
  • Bloomington Park 650 West Man O War Road
  • Dixie Downs - Coral Cliffs Elementary 2040 W 2000 N
  • 2450 East Park 130 North 2450 East

Use the City Reuse Center (575 East Brigham Road) for green waste such as moss, tree limbs and leaves , or green waste trash such as palm fronds, oleander and similar stringy material.

The Reuse Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Reuse Center (435-703-0104) composts and sells green waste.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?

How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.
Filed Under: clean-up, St. George City
Categories: Articles, Exclusive, Feature, featured, kdxu news, local news, St. George City
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KDXU 890 & 92.5