If you're wanting to be part of history, there is still time to paint a 4-inch-by-4-inch tile for the St. George City mural that will go in city hall.

The project, which allows any citizen to paint a tile that will be a part of a huge mural in the new city hall, is about three-fourths the way done.

But at least 200 more tiles need painting, said St. George City’s Marianne Hamilton.

According to the St. George City website, "The City Hall Mural is a community-centered public art project that celebrates the city’s diverse culture, natural beauty, and shared heritage.

"Through collaboration, residents and local artists will paint individual tiles that unite to create a vibrant and meaningful artwork, reflecting the strength and creativity of the St. George community. This Mural will find its home inside the new City Hall at Town Square."

Read More Here: Highlights From The St. George Art Festival

Our family had a paint night Wednesday and Marianne was gracious enough to come to us for the project, where a few of us (7) got together and painted

The basics are this:

You get a tile "packet"

The instructions tell you what paint scheme to use (all packets have paints and brushes included) --- mine was light blue/white/medium blue

You can paint whatever you want (no words or anything vulgar)

You must have 80-percent of your tile match the color scheme you're given

The tile will then eventually become part of the grand 1,000-tile mural that will be -placed above the St. George City Council Chambers.

"For this project, we are excited to partner with Mural Mosaic, an innovative company known for creating large-scale, collaborative murals. Led by artist Lewis Lavoie, Mural Mosaic has completed hundreds of murals across North America, engaging communities and artists of all skill levels in a unique, inclusive art-making process," SG City.

So how did mine turn out? Well, I can tell you it was definitely in the top seven of the nicest paintings we created that night.

Here are the upcoming community paint nights:

All March and April dates are FULL!

Tuesday, May 13th from 4-6 pm @ The Social Hall

Monday, May 19th from 4-6 pm @ The Social Hall

Friday, May 23rd from 4-6 pm @ The Social Hall

Wednesday, May 28th from 4-6 pm @ The Social Hall

To find out more, go to sgcityutah.gov Click on the Art tab and City Hall Mural.

Get our free mobile app

KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer