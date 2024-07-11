KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 246

Statewide News – 07/11/24

Silver King Fire Makes Little Progress

The nearly 12,000-acre Silver King Fire has made little progress in Piute County as fire fighters try to contain one of the biggest wildfires so far this summer.

The near week-old wildfire remains at 0% containment as an excessive heat wave continues to make itself prominent throughout Utah.

Utah Fire Info released a briefing for the Silver King Fire Wednesday as the Fishlake National Forest remains closed for the safety of residents and fire fighters on the scene.

Little Twist Fire Now 60% Contained in Beaver County

The Little Twist Fire in Beaver County is now nearly a month old, and it seems fire fighters are finally making significant progress in containing the persistent flames.

Utah Fire Info reports the fire as 60% contained after growing to over 5,000 acres in size.

The Little Twist Fire was first reported on June 13 after a prescribed burn grew out of control to the point where it became one of the largest fires of the wildfire season.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/11/24

12,000 Acre Deer Springs Fire Over 20% Contained

According to Utah Fire Info, the Deer Springs Fire just south of Bryce Canyon in Kane County is now 22% contained.

The fire that is suspected of being human caused has grown to about 12,000 acres after just a few days of burning, causing a smoky haze to spread throughout Southern Utah.

Over 150 personnel are on the scene fighting the flames by limiting its spread on both flanks of the fire. We’ll continue to provide updates as fire fighters continue their work.

St. George Asks Residents to Save Energy During Heat Wave

Officials from the City of St. George are asking residents to save energy during the most energy-consuming parts of the day as a heat wave strains the power grid.

The city officials are requesting residents to not use any major appliances, such as washers and dryers, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

This request comes after St. George has its first Orange Day of the summer to save power while temperatures rise to over 110 degrees. The National Weather Service reports the heat wave will most likely break on July 13.

Black Desert Resort to Hold Job Fair Offering Around 300 Positions

Officials of the Black Desert Resort in Ivins are holding a job fair on July 20 and July 22 offering roughly 300 positions including general managers.

Other positions include full-time and part-time jobs like concierge staff and bartenders.

Those interested are encouraged to register online before attending, but they will also accept walk-ins during the two days of the job fair.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton’s debating getting a new car. Can he afford it? No. Will that stop him? Probably not. To fill up his truck, he has to fork out over $100 every three weeks or so. The gas mileage on the truck is also very poor, so that’s been a serious issue for him. Stockton loves his old truck, but depending on how the next few months play out, he may be leaving the old girl behind.

Happy Friday Eve!