KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 232

Statewide News – 06/19/24

Department of Justice Criticizes Utah for Reported Disability Mistreatment

The U.S. Department of Justice is criticizing Utah officials for an alleged mistreatment of kids and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

DOJ officials say Utah isn’t doing enough for those with certain types of disabilities such as helping them find work.

The same officials also claimed these workers enjoy minimal contact and often perform repetitive tasks in industrial warehouses for sub-minimal wages.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 06/19/24

Suspect at Large in Washington County After Double Homicide

A suspect is still at large after a double homicide in Washington City on June 18. Police have identified the suspect at one Collin Bailey is who is transitioning into a woman. They usually go by Mia Bailey. A press release from Lt. Kory Klutz of the Washington City Police Department confirmed some of the details behind the crime.

Klutz said, “On 6/18/2024, at approximately 7:00 PM, Washington City Police were informed of a shots fired incident at 1039 E Chinook Dr in Washington City by the consolidated dispatch center. Washington City Police Officers arrived on scene and entered the residence through the front door. Upon entry into the home, two deceased adults (one female and one male) were located inside from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers on scene attempted life saving efforts on the two victims but efforts were unsuccessful. Upon searching the home further, no other victims and no suspects were located. From the initial investigation, it was apparent a double homicide had occurred.”

Authorities from both the WCPD and St. George Police Department have advised residents to not approach Bailey as they’re believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bailey should call 911 or contact the WCPD at 435-986-1515. More information can be found in our full article on the subject.

Other

Reminder: please remember how important your safety and wellbeing is to your friends and loved ones during dangerous situations. In the case of the suspect at large in St. George at the moment in Washington County for double homicide, remember they’re considered armed and dangerous. Contact the police immediately if you spot Bailey while on your daily commute. Stay safe out there.