KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 280

Southern Utah/St. George News – 09/03/24

St. George Woman Murdered with Domestic Violence Reported

A St. George woman was found dead in her home Sunday with the St. George Police Department declaring her death as murder.

According to a statement from the SGPD, Niki A. Sampson, 47, was found dead and investigators found the surrounding circumstances to be suspicious.

Niki’s husband, Eric Sampson, 50, was arrested in connection to the murder. Niki reported a case of domestic violence to the police in July. Niki said her husband attacked her by pulling her hair, and Eric pleaded not guilty.

Truck Bursts into Flame on I-15 in Washington County

A truck was engulfed in flames on I-15 Sunday afternoon due to a reported mechanical issue.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the Ford F-150 burst into flames near mile marker 39 of I-15 in Washington County after the driver and passenger parked the vehicle toward the side of the road.

Fire workers arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames before any more damage could be done.

Washington County School District Received 100K from Dixie Power Kite Festival

The Washington County School District received a sizeable donation from the Dixie Power Kite Festival that will go toward literacy programs.

The Dixie Power Kite Festival donated $100,000 to the school district to bring more opportunities to enjoy reading for young students.

The money will be spread among the district’s schools based on overall attendance.

New App Gives Downtown St. George a Soundtrack

Downtown St. George now has a soundtrack you can listen to right now thanks to a new app from a Southern Utah musician.

SG Music Walk is a free app you can download from the App Store that uses GPS to play specific compositions depending on where you’re located in Downtown St. George.

Musician Glenn Webb created the compositions and recorded each piece with help from local musicians at Utah Tech University.

