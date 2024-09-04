KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 281

Statewide News – 09/04/24

Governor Cox Redirects $1.2 Million for School Lunch Debt Relief

Utah Governor Spencer Cox redirected $1.2 million to help relieve low-income families of school lunch debt.

The effort comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief program. Governor Cox said it’s vital to invest in the health and education of students across the state.

2024 Utah Wildfire Season Well Below 10-Year Average

The wildfire season in Utah this year has burned about 54,000 acres, but that’s a small number compared to the ten-year average for Utah’s wildfire numbers.

The report comes from Utah’s Department of Natural Resources and Utah Fire Info. Utah’s ten-year average for acres burned from wildfires is about 137,000, meaning this year’s average doesn’t even make it halfway.

That said, there have been 1,064 wildfires counted this year with more than half being human caused. That number is close to the ten-year average of 1,090.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 09/04/24

Murdered St. George Woman Details Struggles in Journal Entries

A St. George woman who was unfortunately found murdered on Sunday was reportedly suffering from a dangerous home environment if discovered journal entries are to be believed.

Police in charge of the case said Niki Sampson, 47, wanted to escape from her situation and detailed how her husband Eric was becoming aggressive as he consumed more alcohol.

Eric Sampson, 50, was arrested as a suspect for first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Eric reportedly told police several different versions of events about what happened on the day of the murder, and he admitted to drinking throughout the day.

St. George Tropical Smoothie Cafe Sustains 2nd Crash for 2024

About eight months ago in January, the Tropical Smoothie Cafe in by St. George Boulevard and Red Hills Parkway had to shut down due to a crash that damaged the establishment.

After recently re-opening for business, the restaurant sustained another crash Tuesday from a four-vehicle accident.

Fortunately, it appears the building took less damage than the accident in January, but it’s unclear if the restaurant will continue to operate as usual. As for the victims in the crash, only one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

