KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 262

Statewide News – 08/07/24

Utah’s First Criminal Execution in Over a Decade

Utah officials are about to go through with their first criminal execution in almost 15 years as convicted killer Taberon Honie is scheduled for lethal injection on Aug. 8.

Trevor Myers with our news partners at ABC4 Utah put together an easy-to-understand timeline of the Honie case from the murder of Claudia Benn in 1998 to the pushes from Honie’s lawyers to halt the execution.

We highly encourage anyone curious to read the full article on ABC4 Utah as it’s a solid method of understanding the Honie case.

Silver King Fire Nearing Full Containment

The Silver King Fire in Piute County is still active but is nearing full containment as local fire fighters take over responsibility for finishing off the largest wildfire in the state this summer.

Utah Fire Info lists the Silver King Fire as 88% contained after burning over 18,000 acres. The fire originally started from a lightning strike over a month ago on July 5. Many residents surrounding the area of the fire were worried they’d have to abandon their homes. Fortunately, it never came to that.

Fire officials said the Silver King Fire may not be fully contained until the fall weather enters the area. Meaning, the smoke could stick around until the end of the summer.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/07/24

Iron County Deals with 2 Vehicle Accidents of Varying Severity

Authorities in Iron County spent a good chunk of the day on Tuesday responding to two different vehicle accidents that were the result of excessive speeds.

The first crash occurred on State Route 14 in Cedar Canyon with a silver Ford Fiesta reportedly driving off the road and into a tree. The male driver and female passenger sustained serious injuries, but their health status isn’t known at this time.

The second accident occurred earlier in the day on State Route 20 when a semi-truck tipped over while navigating a curve. Workers had to transfer the contents of the semi’s trailer into a separate dump trailer before extracting the semi-truck.

