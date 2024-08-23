KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 273

Statewide News – 08/23/24

St. George Woman Declared Dead at Arches National Park

The National Park Service provided details on the death of a St. George woman who was visiting Arches National Park on Tuesday.

Rangers and medical personnel at the scene attempted to save the woman, but she was unfortunately declared dead due to an unknown reason.

The identity of the woman hasn’t been confirmed by park authorities. The weather is still hot in parts of Utah, so please take plenty of water and sunscreen with you when hiking the many trails of the beehive state.

Rocky Mountain Power Still Wants to Raise Rates

Power in parts of Utah could get more expensive if Rocky Mountain Power goes through with a possible price increase that would raise rates by over 30% by 2026.

Some Utah officials including Utah Governor Spencer Cox are shunning the proposal, calling it unacceptable.

Governor Cox said in a statement in June, “The audacity and lack of awareness with this request seriously calls into question management at RMP. I will do everything I can to make sure a rate increase of that magnitude never sees the light of day.”

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/23/24

Washington County Officials Ask Residents to Stop Irrigating for 48 Hours

Property owners in Washington County are being asked to suspend irrigation for 48 hours due to large amounts of rain hitting parts of the county.

The Washington County Water Conservancy District made the request Thursday saying if property owners stopped irrigating for even a single day, the county would save millions of gallons of water.

The request could be extended if more storms bring even more rain to Southern Utah.

Gas Prices Drop in Southern Utah

According to this morning’s AAA gas report, average prices for a gallon of unleaded are dropping across the state.

Washington County’s average is $3.64 per gallon while Iron County’s average is $3.57 per gallon. This is the closest the two counties have been in price in months.

The most expensive gas in Utah can be found in Daggett County at $3.89 per gallon. The cheapest gas can be found in Juab County at $3.43 per gallon.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton can now confidently say he’s moved in. He began the moving process on Wednesday stressing out about every little thing, but once things got moving, he got more and more excited about the prospect of having his own place. It’s no longer a pipe dream for him as he slept like a bug in a rug last night in his new bedroom, right next to his new kitchen, new bathroom, new laundry room, new garage, and new bathroom.

Happy Weekend!