Trump Weighs in on Prop 4

President Donald Trump is encouraging Utah voters to sign a petition that would place a repeal of Utah’s Proposition 4 on the 2026 ballot, according to multiple Utah news reports.

CENTER OF DISPUTE

Proposition 4 was approved by voters in 2018 and created an independent advisory redistricting commission, along with standards intended to reduce partisan influence in the map-drawing process. The law has remained at the center of ongoing legal and political disputes in Utah, including recent court decisions affecting congressional boundaries.

PROP 4’S STANDARDS

In a post on his social media platform, Trump urged Utahns to sign the petition so the repeal question can appear on the November ballot. Supporters of the repeal argue the Legislature—and not the courts—should have the primary role in drawing maps and resolving disputes. Opponents argue that Proposition 4’s standards are intended to limit partisan gerrymandering and say repeal efforts could weaken voter-approved reforms.

140,748 SIGNATURES NEEDED

State election requirements outlined in recent coverage indicate the petition effort must meet signature and geographic thresholds by mid-February 2026 to qualify.

KDXU News will continue tracking signature totals, legal developments, and any additional statements from state and national leaders as the deadline approaches.