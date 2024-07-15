KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 247

Statewide News – 07/12/24

Maloy Comments on Trump Assassination Attempt

Utah Congressman Celeste Maloy wants to some political change following the assassination attempt of Former President Donald Trump on July 13.

Maloy called on the country in a statement on X to “lower the temperature of our political discourse.”

Several other Utah officials commented on the historic attempt to take Trump’s life when he was attending a rally in Pennsylvania. A gunman fired several shots in an elevated position, wounded several at the rally, and took the life of 50-year-old fire chief. Trump was shot in the upper part of his right ear.

Fire Restrictions Extend to 8 Counties in Utah

Fire restrictions are becoming stricter in eight different Utah counties as the wildfire season continues to thrive.

Stage One fire restrictions have been issued for Beaver, Garfield, Juab, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, Sevier, and Wayne Counties.

The restrictions come as the Silver King Fire grows to almost 18,000 acres at only 8% containment in Piute County. The Little Twist Fire in Beaver County has been burning for over a month now and is 60% contained after burning over 5,000 acres.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/12/24

Woman Dies at Snow Canyon State Park

Authorities in Washington County responded to reports of distressed hikers at Snow Canyon State Park, leading to the discovery of a 30-year-old woman who was declared dead at the scene.

The hikers were reported as suffering from heat exhaustion on July 13 as temperatures soared over 100 degrees. The identification and cause of death of the third woman hasn’t been confirmed by police, but a statement on Facebook said the case is still under investigation.

The statement also said how important it is to stay hydrated while exploring the outdoors in Southern Utah during the sweltering summer.

15-Year-Old Girl Missing Near St. George

Police in St. George are on the lookout for a runaway juvenile who was last seen in St. George on July 13.

Kaylia Erekson, 15, weighs 90 pounds, stands at 5 feet 2 inches, has black hair, and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Kaylia, including her possible location, please contact police dispatch at 435-627-4300.

Lightning Strikes Spark Several Wildfires Near St. George

Several lightning strikes near the Arizona Strip and St. George caused three wildfires to spark to life on July 13, causing a sheet of smoke to cover most of Washington County.

The most notable of the fires is the Quail Springs Fire in Mojave County at 3,000 acres in size just 14 miles South of St. George at 0% containment.

Other fires include the Gulch Fire at 632 acres, and the Little Joe Fire at 101 acres. Utah Fire Info lists the fires in Mojave County as well.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton’s been writing Sunrise Stories for over a year now. Sometimes you think time moves at snail’s pace, but other times it moves faster than a desperate cheetah. Stockton hopes you’ve felt better informed about your local community from these volumes of Sunrise Stories, and he’s grateful for your continued support.

Happy Weekend!