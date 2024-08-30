KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 279

Statewide News – 08/30/24

Gas Prices Show Rare Trend Heading into Labor Day Weekend

This morning’s AAA gas report marks a rare day for Southern Utah as both Washington and Iron Counties have the same average for a gallon of unleaded.

Gas prices in Iron County are usually around ten cents cheaper than Washington County, sometimes even cheaper than that. Both Southern Utah counties average $3.66 per gallon.

The cheapest gas heading into the Labor Day weekend can be found in Sevier County at $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive gas can be found in Daggett County at $3.89 per gallon.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/30/24

60-Year-Old Man Found Dead at Grand Canyon National Park

In what seems to be a weekly trend, the National Park Service has reported another body at Grand Canyon National Park.

A 60-year-old man from North Carolina was found dead Wednesday morning after he failed to check in with his family while hiking the Thunder River Trail.

The NPS didn’t provide a cause of death and didn’t identify the North Carolina man.

Shed Fire in Little Valley Causes Evacuation of Two Homes

Two homes in Little Valley were evacuated Thursday evening after an RV shed caught fire where two propane tanks and several aerosol cans were stored.

The fire managed to spread to a nearby mobile home and damaged two parked vehicles before fire workers could extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported during the incident and investigators are looking into what could have caused the fire.

Reckless Driver and Passenger Arrested After Police Chase in St. George

Two people were arrested Wednesday evening after leading police on chase through parts of St. George.

The red pickup truck was seen running a red light through a Bluff Street intersection, and the vehicle refused to stop for police. The chase ended when the truck crashed near 200 E. Red Hills Parkway.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested immediately after the crash, while a 33-year-old man attempted to evade police on foot to a cliffside. The man was tazed and apprehended after he refused to cooperate with authorities.

Reminder: Peach Days Continues Tonight

If you’re curious about the noteworthy events for Peach Days in Hurricane today and tomorrow, take a look at our article with a full schedule of events.

