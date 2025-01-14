Supreme Court Denies Phil Lyman as Cox Begins 2nd Term

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected 2024 gubernatorial write-in candidate Phil Lyman’s request to kick Utah Governor Spencer Cox out of office.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah reported on the development through an article written by Derick Fox.

Fox wrote, “The lawsuit, which challenged Cox’s eligibility to run for governor, was listed among the dozens of cases denied by the federal court without comment. Lyman began his legal battle challenging Cox and the State of Utah after he won the Republican gubernatorial nomination in a caucus in April with more than 67% of the vote. Cox was able to force a Republican Primary vote in June, however, by securing enough signatures to be placed on the ballot. Cox would win the primary vote with 54% of the vote.”

Lyman then appealed to the Utah Supreme Court to remove Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson from the Utah ballot after he lost the primary election.

Lyman argued that he should have moved directly to the general election in November as he was the winner of the Republican caucus.

Fox wrote, “The Utah Supreme Court denied Lyman’s argument saying the Utah Representative ‘cites no authority to support his assertion that a political party’s internal rules override state election law.’ Lyman appealed the Utah Supreme Court decision to the U.S. Supreme Court saying he believed Utah’s dismissal was ‘frivolous and misconstrued’ a previous SCOTUS ruling.”

Three months after the appeal, the U.S. Supreme Court had refused to hear the case, but Lyman has yet to respond to the situation.

