Survivor’s Day Is Saturday In Utah and Nationwide

"Survivor's Day' is a shortened name for those family and loved ones who have been left behind after someone commits suicide.

The American Foundation for the Prevention of Suicide (AFPS) has set aside Saturday for those left behind with its annual commemoration and support meetings.

Seven locations in the state of Utah and hundreds of locations throughout the nation will feature support meetings for people to get together to find connection, understanding, and hope through their shared experience.

It's billed officially as the International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

In Washington County, Survivor's Day's conference will be this Saturday at the Washington City Library in the convention room at 11 a.m..

Attendees will get to meet others with similar stories, enjoy refreshments and watch the groundbreaking AFSP produced documentary, which offers a message of growth, resilience and connection.

From the AFSP website:

"In 1999, Senator Harry Reid, who lost his father to suicide, introduced a resolution to the United States Senate, leading to the creation of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. Also known as Survivor Day, the day was designated by the United States Congress as a day on which those affected by suicide can join together for healing and support. It was determined that Survivor Day would always fall on the Saturday before American Thanksgiving, as the holidays are often a difficult time for suicide loss survivors."

The AFSP website offers loads of resources for those who have lost someone to suicide, including survivor stories, survivor resources, and social graphics.

The Saturday get-together is being offered as a help to those who have lost loved ones to suicide, whether it was a recent loss or happened years ago.

Here, in the words of past attendees, are ten reasons to attend a Survivor Day event.

1. Because you will find connection.

“It was incredibly helpful to hear about the losses that others have experienced, and share my own. It’s not often that I am able to connect with others on that level, and it was very comforting to be in the company of those who truly understand what it means to lose someone to suicide.”

“In the group sharing, I found a connection that I’d never experienced before, outside of my family. It was the first time I’d been in a group of survivors, other than my own family, since my dad killed himself 25 years ago.”

2. Because you will find a safe, supportive space.

“Simply being in the same room as so many other survivors was incredibly helpful. The space felt very safe and I felt like I could express any and all the painful emotions that I was feeling. Everyone was so supportive and comforting.”

“The Survivor Day event was the first time I have been able to let down my guard.”

“It was especially nice to sit together and have a meal like a normal group.”

3. Because you will learn that your feelings are normal.

“It gave me a chance to talk with other people that have gone through or are going through the same thing as I am. By doing so, I got to find out that the things I am thinking and feeling are actually quite normal, and that there is nothing wrong with me.”

“Hearing everyone else’s feelings made me feel like I wasn’t crazy for feeling the way I do.

4. Because you will find hope.

“You can enjoy life again. Survivor is a great word and I feel like one.”

“I attended with much sorrow in my heart, and today I feel a little lighter!”

“The group sharing was beneficial and uplifting. Ultimately I left with a feeling of encouragement and hope.”

“Attending Survivor Day has made it possible for me to carry on. Seeing how a room full of people dealt with their losses, and had the same questions I did for decades, I felt hopeful for the first time since it happened.”

5. Because you will learn things to help you cope and heal.

“I didn’t learn just one thing to help me move forward in my grief: I found many, many things.”

“It was so helpful to realize there is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way of dealing with suicide loss. I have learned to be less judgmental and have more empathy.”

“Important topics were addressed, and even though I am a long time survivor, hearing each person’s perspective in their own words went a long way in helping me to further define my own feelings.”

6. Because you will find resources.

“I learned about programs and resources I had no idea were available.”

7. Because you will help others.

“I felt like I was able to offer some help to a recent survivor this year. This is the first time I realized I had something to give back.”

“As I was the person in attendance who had been surviving suicide the longest, I was able to share with more recent loss survivors that although the pain and grief remain, you can make it through.”

8. Because it can bring you and your family closer.

“I learned a lot about how to speak better with my children about the loss of my sister.”

“I think this was a big turning point for my husband.”

“It helped me and it helped my husband to understand me better.”

“My brother and sister attended Survivor Day activities in other parts of the country, and it was comforting to me that we could debrief on the same content.”

9. Because our Survivor Day films tell stories that resonate and inspire.

“I really enjoyed the film. It touched on everything that I was feeling at this very moment in my grieving. It shows that the sadness and anger do not last forever. Life does go on in time.”

“I felt as if I knew the people in the film. Some of the things they described about their loved ones were exactly what I had thought or felt about my daughter.”

10. Because you will find comfort.

“Everything had a wonderful, fuzzy feeling of comfort like a big, enriching hug! I enjoyed and valued every minute.”

Why You Should Always Keep A Coin In Your Freezer

I love life hacks -- a strategy or technique adopted in order to manage one's time and daily activities in a more efficient way.

Some of my favorites include putting a wooden spoon across a boiling pan of water or other liquid so it doesn't boil over, using toothpaste to clean your sneakers (or restore your headlights), and using a cup of water in the microwave when reheating leftover pizza to keep it from getting soggy.

But here's a new one that actually could save your life -- or at least keep you from getting a huge stomachache.

Power outages happen occasionally and the biggest hit is not to our video game time, but rather the food we store in our freezer.

If the power goes out for a time, the food in your freezer may thaw out, creating a bonanza for bacteria growth. When the power goes back on, the food refreezes with all that bacteria present.

If you're away at work or otherwise, you may not know it even happened.

But here's a simple tip to help you root out that bacteria.

Freeze a cup of water and place it in your freezer. Place a coin on top of the ice.

Then, if the power goes out long enough for the water to melt, the coin will drop to the bottom of the cup. When you return home and find the coin at the bottom of the cup, you'll know the food in your freezer has probably been compromised and is not safe to eat.

It's a simple tip, but could definitely save you some stomach issues in the future.

Sick Of Self Checkout? These Stores Are Listening

The complaints are numerous when it comes to self checkout lanes in stores.

"It's too impersonal."

"It always glitches out."

"I hate having to scan things myself."

"Why is it telling me that I have to bag my gallon of milk?"

It won't take my discount/coupon."

And the list could go on and on.

Finally, some stores are listening. Led by the British supermarket chain Booths, retailers worldwide are starting to rethink the idea of self checkout.

Along with our complaints, many retail stores are finding the incidents of theft on the rise, or more accurately, the incidents of undercharging. Basically, some customers are getting more expensive items than they are paying for by purposely scanning the wrong bar codes.

Slowness has also been a problem, especially when it comes to buying items like alcohol or tobacco that require age verificati9n by a store associate.

In the United States, Walmart, Costco, Wegmans and other chains are revising their self-checkout strategies.

Walmart has removed self checkout lines in many of its New Mexico stores and promises more nationwide in the future. Costco is adding more employees in the "self checkout area" to expedite the process and Shoprite stores are also making moves to take out self checkouts.

The Atlantic sums it up nicely.

You know how this process actually goes by now: You still have to wait in line. The checkout kiosks bleat and flash when you fail to set a purchase down in the right spot. Scanning those items is sometimes a crapshoot—wave a barcode too vigorously in front of an uncooperative machine, and suddenly you’ve scanned it two or three times. Then you need to locate the usually lone employee charged with supervising all of the finicky kiosks, who will radiate exasperation at you while scanning her ID badge and tapping the kiosk’s touch screen from pure muscle memory. If you want to buy something that even might carry some kind of arbitrary purchase restriction—not just obvious things such as alcohol, but also products as seemingly innocuous as a generic antihistamine—well, maybe don’t do that.

All these moves do not signal the end of self checkout, but at least retailers are recognizing that the system as it is does not work. It is broken and needs fixing.

What that will take is anyone's guess, but at least they're acknowledging there is a problem.

Some common (and funny) memes about self checkout:

















Move Over, Save A Life During Crash Responders Safety Week

Today is the first day of Crash Responders Safety Week.

Sadly, we need this week to help us remember to move over, slow down and use caution when driving near traffic accidents.

Just in the last 11 months, 34 First Responders have been killed while trying to help others deal with a crash in the United States.

The National Transportation Safety Board put out this statement:

"Every minute of every day, law enforcement, fire and rescue, emergency medical services (EMS), public works, transportation, towing, and other responders work roadside to make roadways safe for all road users. These traffic incident responders put their lives at risk when clearing each of the nearly 7 million annual motor vehicle crashes or the broader range of incidents such as stalled vehicles or roadway debris."

CRSW is an opportunity to promote road user awareness and adherence to Move Over laws and Traffic Incident Management (TIM) Responder Training for all traffic incident responders.

The theme for CRSW 2023 is “Protect Those Who Protect You,” emphasizing the traveling public’s role in keeping responders safe while responders make roadways safe for all road users.

During Crash Responder Safety Week — and every week — stay alert, slow down, and move over for traffic incidents to keep professionals working to clear roadway incidents safe. These responders also have families waiting for them. #SlowDownMoveOver #CRSW #IAFF

A reminder has been issued as well to all drivers that it is a moving violation for drivers who fail to move over a lane (if it is safe to do so) when coming up on an accident or any police, medical or fire personnel on the side of the road.

This is a safety issue. Already, nearly one First Responder a week in 2023 has been killed in the line of duty while assisting during a traffic incident.

This Little Debbie Frozen Treat Might Be The Best. Ice Cream. Ever.

Just before Christmas every year, Little Debbie snack company comes out with my favorite holiday treat of all -- the Little Debbie Christmas Trees.

It's what I like to call my guiltiest pleasure of all. Composed of mostly lard, sugar and Santa's magic elf dust (at least, I think that's what is in there), these treats are bad for you in just about every aspect. They have virtually no nutritional value, they don't travel well (easily crushed) and there are only five in a package.

And yet, I love them down to my very soul.

And I just found out there is a Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake ice cream out there.

According to All Recipes, this decadent snack food giant mixed pieces of its seasonal, golden Christmas tree cakes, green sprinkles, and red icing into vanilla ice cream called Christmas Tree Cakes. It's part of Little Debbie's and Hudsonville Ice Cream's holiday treat line, along with two more brand new holiday-themed Little Debbie Ice Cream flavors all on the shelves of Walmart.

The other two are Cherry Cordial and Chocolate Ice Cream Cake ice creams, both also based on Little Debbie pastries.

While the other two flavors are fascinating, the original Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream has me beside myself with excitement.

There is one caveat though: This ice cream flavor is being sold only at Walmart.

I'm not getting paid by the big box store, but I can tell you that there will be a trip to Uncle Wally's in my future very soon.

By the way, Little Debbie snacks have been part of America's dessert fabric since the Great Depression starting in 1928, according to McKee Foods which touts being America's largest family bakery.

Oh, and I checked. Walmart has this in stock right now.

A Politically Incorrect (But True) Fact About What Utah Kids Need

The PC (politically correct) police might pull me over on this one, but sometimes you just have to tell it like it is.

If we want our kids to be well-adjusted, motivated, high-achieving and contributors to society, they need a Mom and Dad, and they need them to be married to each other.

Study after study has shown that children with parents who are married to each other are overwhelmingly more successful than children with just one parent in the home or even two parents who are unmarried (cohabitating).

First, the idea of only having one parent (usually a mom). The truth is children need a father figure in the home. Check out these statistics:

63% of youth suicides are from fatherless homes (US Dept. Of Health/Census) – 5 times the US average.

90% of all homeless and runaway children are from fatherless homes – 32 times the average.

85% of all children who show behavior disorders come from fatherless homes – 20 times the average. (Center for Disease Control)

71% of all high school dropouts come from fatherless homes – 9 times the average. (National Principals Association Report)

71% of pregnant teenagers lack a father. [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services press release, Friday, March 26, 1999]

85% of children who exhibit behavioral disorders come from fatherless homes. [Center for Disease Control]

75% of adolescent patients in chemical abuse centers come from fatherless homes. [Rainbows f for all God’s Children]

70% of juveniles in state operated institutions have no father. [US Department of Justice, Special Report, Sept. 1988]

Now what about the parents being married? Check out these numbers from intellectualtakeout.org:

Marriage makes a big difference: Most couples who are cohabitating and not married in the United States are not stable couples who are going to be together for the full 18 years of a child’s life and are just choosing to live a bohemian life without the legal paperwork.

Huge gap: Even among single mothers with college degrees, there’s a big difference in the outcomes for their children versus the children of married parents. About 28% of kids of a single mother with a bachelor’s degree get a bachelor’s degree by age 25. In contrast, about 57% of kids of a married mother with a bachelor’s degree get a bachelor’s degree by age 25.

of kids of a with a bachelor’s degree get a bachelor’s degree by age 25. In contrast, about of kids of a with a bachelor’s degree get a bachelor’s degree by age 25. Money makes little difference: A child born in a two-parent household with a family income of $50,000 has, on average, better outcomes than a child born in a single-parent household earning the same income.” Author Melissa Kearney speculates that might be because money isn’t the only resource parents need to raise their kids -- time is another crucial one, and a single parent generally has less time to devote to her children than married parents do.

Welfare makes little difference: Even in Denmark, a bastion of public welfare that includes free college tuition, universal access to high-quality health care, universal high-quality pre-K, and a generous childcare and maternity-leave policy, the influence of family background on many child outcomes is about as strong as it is in the U.S.

It's clear: Marriage matters. For us. For our kids. For our grandkids.

Fraud Alert! WCSD Warns Southern Utahns Of Bank Money Scam

A consumer alert was issued by the Washington County Sheriff's Office recently focusing on a new scam

In this new scheme, scammers are contacting locals and instructing them to deposit money into local Bitcoin ATMs (there are two of these in Washington County).

Here's the warning:

We have had a few fraud calls lately where scammers are contacting people and having them deposit cash into Bitcoin ATMs around town. The scam starts as either a message on an I-pad or a cold call claiming the victim has been hacked or their bank account has been linked to child porn. Then they tell the victim to withdraw cash from their bank so they do not lose the money, and the "bank" will return it to them in a couple of weeks. They are “spoofing” their number so it looks like the bank itself is calling them, furthering their deception.

The sheriff's office warns citizens to completely ignore these scammers.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from your bank, or anywhere that seems remotely suspicious, do not give them any information or money. Look up the number to your bank online (don’t just use a number they give you, it will probably just call the scammer) and call your bank directly. Ask the teller ... if this seems legitimate. Ask if this is a legitimate issue. Always use caution when someone cold calls you, verify by calling directly when in doubt. Banks and legitimate businesses don’t ask people to pay them in or hold money with Apple iTunes gift cards or bitcoin.

Here are eight tips from the National Council on Aging for how seniors can avoid scams:

Never give your credit card, banking, Social Security, Medicare, or other personal information over the phone unless you initiated the call Be aware that you are at risk from strangers—and from those closest to you Don’t isolate yourself—stay involved! Tell solicitors: “I never buy from (or give to) anyone who calls or visits me unannounced. Send me something in writing.” Shred all receipts with your credit card number Sign up for the “Do Not Call” list and take yourself off multiple mailing lists Use direct deposit for benefit checks to prevent checks from being stolen from the mailbox Be skeptical of all unsolicited offers and thoroughly do your research