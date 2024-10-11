Test Your Text Abbreviation IQ, So. Utah

Just for fun, I passed out a test at the radio station the other day.

On the "test" were 20 text abbreviations and about a dozen or so people filled out their best guesses as to what the abbreviations meant.

The youngest person taking the test was in his early 20s, while a few of us are in our 50s. Most of the test-takers were under the age of 40.

Amazingly, no one got all the text abbreviations right.

I got 16 of the 20 and a couple of our younger staffers got 18, but were stumped by a couple of the harder ones. Now it's your turn. How well do you know your text abbreviations? (correct answers at the bottom)

OMG -- Wrong answer: Old Man's Gas (turbo expulsion helps him stand up?) GOAT -- Wrong answer: Get Out And Try (good sentiment, but no) TYSM -- Wrong answer: To You, Sir, Monkeybread (Sounds delicious, but huh-uh) NVM -- Wrong answer: No Value Mail (is that like junk mail or spam?) FTW -- Wrong answer: Flippin' Timex Watch (Issues with your timepiece?) IMHO -- Wrong answer: A couple of test-takers related it to IHOP pancakes (Melo said "I'm a ho?") FWIW -- Wrong answer: For What I Want (Soooo close) TLDR -- Wrong answer: Toddler? (I actually got this one right, but only because I encountered it the day before and asked my teenage daughter what it meant) YOLO -- Wrong answer: You loser! (That's not very nice) LMK -- Wrong answer: Something to do with Martin Luther King (yeah, no) TFW -- Wrong answer: Too few words (nice try, but not close Melo) IRL -- Wrong answer: Something to do with internet address? (Melo said I rarely lie, but she also called herself a ho earlier soooo ...) ILY -- Wrong answer: I'll Let You Know (Where'd the 'K' go?) BTW -- Wrong answer: Actually, everyone got this one right (even "old guy" Dan) NBD -- Wrong answer: Melo (who rarely lies) said NoBody Died FOMO -- Wrong answer: Everyone got this one, although sadly it's a real psychological disorder LOL -- Wrong answer: No, grandma, it's not Lots Of Love HMU -- Wrong answer: This stumped everyone, although Melo ventured a guess, "Hold My Umbrella" (I didn't say it was a good guess) SMH -- Wrong answer: So Much Hate (Maybe another psychological disorder?) ICYMI -- Wrong answer: I'll see You in a MInute (Not even close)

Correct answers

OMG -- Oh My Gosh (surprise!) GOAT -- Greatest Of All Time (MJ or LeBron?) TYSM -- Thank You So Much (I'm really grateful, but also lazy) NVM -- Nevermind (fuggetaboutit!) FTW -- For The Win (Usually uttered alongside a really good burn) IMHO -- In My Humble Opinion (Also, IMNSHO or In My Not So Humble Opinion) FWIW -- For What It's Worth (usually a lowkey way of correcting someone) TLDR -- Too Long, Didn't Read (ever gotten one of those reallllly long texts?) YOLO -- You Only Live Once (often texted right before making a really bad decision) LMK -- Let Me Know (supposed to mean we expect an answer, usually gets ignored) TFW -- That Feeling When ... (usually accompanying a cool picture, i.e. -- TFW I made brisket and everyone loved it) IRL -- In real life (not in the cyber world that many of us live in) ILY -- I Love You (awwwwww) BTW -- By The Way (Usually a reminder, i.e. -- BTW tomorrow's our anniversary) NBD -- No Big Deal (although often it really was a big deal) FOMO -- Fear Of Missing Out (why we do stupid stuff sometimes) LOL -- Laugh Out Loud (now that's funny) HMU -- Hit Me Up (or contact me later) SMH -- Shaking My Head (usually at an incredible display of stupidity) ICYMI -- In Case You Missed It (often sent as a reminder)

So how did you do?

Get our free mobile app