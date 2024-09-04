These Are Utah’s Top 10 Causes Of Death

Like any state, Utah's has a few health issues. Recently the Center For Disease Controls published every state's top 10 killers.

Here are the top 10 causes of death in Utah:

Heart Disease -- "The heavyweight champion of death factors," says Dr. David Blodgett. Heart disease includes hypertension, plaque on the arteries, congestive heart failure, heat valve problems, etc. Cancer -- Many of which are caused by smoking, drinking and/or bad diet. Accidents -- In the home (like falls) for older people, out taking risks for the young (under 20) and traffic accidents for all, a majority of those caused by driving under the influence. Alzheimer’s Disease -- Studies have shown that keeping your brain active (learning a language, doing logic puzzles, reading) can actually help older people stave off Alzheimer's. COVID-19 -- The numbers for the study are taken from 2022, so the Covid-19 death rate is much lower now. Stroke -- A stroke can occur when blood flow to the brain is blocked or there is sudden bleeding in the brain. There are two types of strokes. A stroke that occurs because blood flow to the brain is blocked is called an ischemic stroke. A stroke that occurs because of sudden bleeding in the brain is called a hemorrhagic stroke. Chronic Lower Respiratory Diseases -- "COPD is a horrible way to die," Blodgett said. "You basically suffocate." Chronic lower respiratory diseases (CLRDs) are a group of conditions that affect the airways and other parts of the lungs, including

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) Emphysema, Chronic bronchitis and Asthma. Diabetes -- Diet and insulin can help battle this disease, but it is a killer as well. Suicide -- September is National Suicide Prevention Month. The National Suicide Hotline is 9-8-8. Nutritional Deficiencies -- Nutrient deficiencies best refer to the result of the under consumption of key nutrients. This means not consuming enough amounts of the essential nutrients required for normal body functioning, such as proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals.

By the way, the national top 10 causes of death are

Heart disease: 695,547 deaths

Cancer: 605,213 deaths

COVID-19: 416,893 deaths

Accidents: 224,935 deaths

Stroke: 162,890 deaths

Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 142,342 deaths

Alzheimer's disease: 119,399 deaths

Diabetes: 103,294 deaths

Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis: 56,585 deaths

Kidney disease: 54,358 deaths

