As the California wildfires continue to displace families across the Los Angeles area, a service is providing up to date information on fire statistics and evacuation efforts, saving thousands of lives in the process.

I’ve been following the situation since evacuations began early last week, but I noticed many of the residents thanking an app called Watch Duty for saving their lives.

I became curious and decided to look into this service/app and found that it also provides coverage in Utah along with 21 other states.

According to their website, Watch Duty is a non-profit service that provides alerts to residents of wildfires and the efforts to combat the flames in real-time.

I was about to download the app but found that you can view it through a browser as well. Watch Duty provided an incredible amount of information, including the most up-to-date evacuation orders for the Palisades and Eaton Fires.

There are maps, evacuation resources, and recovery efforts listed through alerts. It even provided links to discount codes for Airbnb, Lyft, and Uber to help with the evacuation.

I follow several influencers who live in the areas affected by the fires, and the common thread I found between all of them is that this app helped them understand the situation around them.

Despite the devastation of possibly the worst wildfire in U.S. history, it’s incredible to see such a reliable resource focused on saving lives.

One of the biggest fears for Southern Utah residents is that a fire of this magnitude could break out at any time in the region.

Fortunately, Watch Duty would also assist with spreading the proper information if such a fire were to occur. I highly recommend downloading the app or checking out their website and seeing it for yourself.