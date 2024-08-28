This Stubborn Southern Utah Wildfire is Finally Gone

One of the most stubborn wildfires of the summer in Southern Utah is finally contained after being first reported on June 13.

The Little Twist Fire in Beaver County kicked off some of the larger wildfires in the region when a prescribed burn grew out of control.

The fire quickly grew to over 2,000 acres within the first few days, covering the surrounding area in a smoky haze that stuck around for longer than many would have hoped.

KDXU ended up covering the Little Twist Fire through various forms of coverage including articles and live radio reports, and we reported on it so much that Stockton Myers began having nightmares about anything with the word “twist.”

Fire fighters managed to get a handle on the fire after it burned over 5,000 acres, but they didn’t reach full containment until August 22.

The Little Twist Fire was the biggest wildfire of the season at that point of the summer and was only eclipsed in size by the Deer Springs Fire in Kane County (about 12,000 acres), and the Silver King Fire (over 18,000 acres) which is still burning as of August 28.

The wildfire season seems to be just about finished as the beforementioned Deer Springs Fire was extinguished earlier this month, and the Little Twist Fire is no longer a problem.

All that’s left is the Silver King Fire, but fire officials are saying full containment may not happen until the fall weather brings more favorable conditions to the region.

Thank you to all the firefighters working around the clock to protect the public from these growing infernos. We’ll provide a follow up once that pesky Silver King Fire is no more.