TikTok in Contempt of Utah Courts?

The social media juggernaut, TikTok could be found in contempt of court by a Utah judge if it does not comply with subpoenas sent by the state earlier this year.

This is just the latest part of the battle as Utah fights to gain more control over TikTok. The Deseret News reported that two subpoenas were issued to the company by the state earlier this year.

“One asks TikTok to clarify a number of business practices, including its data sharing policies in China, how the company prohibits nudity and sexual solicitation, and what information the company collects from users when they create an account.”—Deseret News

There was a hearing on Wednesday with 3rd District Court Judge Mark Kouris who told TikTok attorneys that the social media could be found in contempt of court if it does not respond.

“I do find that TikTok is in breach right now, and this is the way that they’ll obviously purge that contempt charge,” Kouris said, referring to newly set deadlines for the company to respond to Utah’s inquiry. “If that doesn’t happen, obviously, they’ll be fined a contempt citation.”

The initial subpoena asked for 80 clarifications on the social media's business practices and 55 other documentation requests related to data. The second subpoena asked for documents “containing specifications and document requests informed by the Division’s investigation to date.”

June 19 was the date set however, TikTok was unable to deliver at that time and tried for September. There are still 12 questions unanswered. Now TikTok has two new dates to deliver by from Kouris. Nov. 3 for the first subpoena and Dec. 1 for the second.

The reasons for the attack on TikTok vary but all seem to point toward the “protection of children”. This does not explain why other social media like Instagram and Snapchat have remained out of the crossfire and are not being targeted as heavily.

Perhaps Utah really just doesn’t like TikTok.