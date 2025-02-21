Treat Yourself With This Utah Scenery And Slice Trip

In this fantastic article on visitutah.com, author "Matcha" uses a fusion of American passions for a perfect marriage of modern society.

The article is titled, "Utah’s Pie-Ala-Road: A Sweeter Way to Explore the State," and Matcha proposes that a fun time can be experienced by going on a beauty trip of driving, sight-seeing, hiking and ... pie!

"While iconic trails lace Utah’s mountains and canyons, the state’s most unique trail follows two-lane asphalt roads to the sweetest spots of all. These are the diners, cafes and restaurants that serve pie, the iconic American dessert. The Utah Pie Trail explores southwestern Utah one slice at a time at five stops along a highway loop."

Matcha advises that while the pie trail could be driven and experienced in one day, the true pie/sight-seeing fan would be much better off splitting the trip up into two or three days.

The match made in heaven of course is the combination of incredible scenery and incredible flavors of pie.

The first stop, just up the road from Gunlock Reservoir and Snow Canyon State Park, is Veyo Pies. If you have never had one of Veyo Pie's amazing lemon-sour cream pie, well, you have yet to experience one of the finer things in life (note: I don't even like sour cream, but this pie really is amazing).

Stop No. 2 for Matcha is the Ho-made Pies at the Thunderbird Restaurant in Mt. Carmel Junction, just a few miles from Zion National Park. The Thunderberry Pie may literally bring tears of joy to your eyes as your taste buds explode.

Just outside of Bryce Canyon National Park is the Bryce Canyon Pines Restaurant. Be assured, you don't need to be a raisin fan to utterly enjoy the Pines' very popular double-crust pie called the Sour Cream Raisin Pie -- filled with sour cream custard.

Matcha and I both love the National Parks, and next pie stop is Capitol Reef. At a place called the Gifford House, they serve up all their fruit pies warm and with a dollop of vanilla ice cream.

Finally, we recommend the last stop, although the signature pie at Sunglow Cafe does give me pause. The favorite there in Bicknell, is called Pickle Pie.

I know what you're thinking, and I'm a bit nervous about this one too. But I am also incredibly intrigued.

Matcha describes the pie as "tangy mincemeat texture flavored with hints of cinnamon and allspice."

If you're not that brave, Sunglow also offers buttermilk, oatmeal and pinto bean pies.

And if you start, like me, here in St. George, you can finish your pie journey by hitting Croshaw Pies here in town. The Blackbottom Pie at Croshaw's takes a backseat to no pie on Earth.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet