Officials have released the names of the two Tremonton-Garland Police Department officers who were fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call Sunday.

Police say Sergeant Lee Sorensen and Officer Eric Estrada were killed in the line of duty. Box Elder County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Allred and his K-9 partner Azula were also shot while sitting in their vehicle. Allred has since been released from the hospital in fair condition, while Azula remains under veterinary care for observation.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Ryan Bate, who was arrested and is now facing capital aggravated murder along with multiple other felony and misdemeanor charges.

Community Responds: Procession and Closures

In a show of respect, Tremonton city offices closed Monday, and the Draft Horse Show and Box Elder County Fair parade were canceled to make way for a public procession honoring the fallen officers. The procession began in Taylorsville, traveled north on I-215, and concluded at Allen’s Funeral Home in Logan after passing Rudd Funeral Home in Tremonton.

Governor Orders Flags at Half-Staff

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has ordered flags on all state facilities to be flown at half-staff in honor of Sgt. Sorensen and Officer Estrada. “We grieve for these officers and their families,” Cox said in a statement.

Ongoing Support

Community members are organizing vigils and fundraisers as law enforcement agencies across the state express condolences and solidarity. Funeral services are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Donate Today

The Utah Fraternal Order of Police website recommends donating to these endorsed charities if you are interested in helping out:

Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) -- "The mission of C.O.P.S. is to provide resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving families and affected co-workers of law enforcement officers, who have died in the line of duty. Furthermore, C.O.P.S. provides training to law enforcement agencies on survivor victimization issues, and educates the public of the need to support the law enforcement profession and its survivors." - C.O.P.S.

"The mission of C.O.P.S. is to provide resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving families and affected co-workers of law enforcement officers, who have died in the line of duty. Furthermore, C.O.P.S. provides training to law enforcement agencies on survivor victimization issues, and educates the public of the need to support the law enforcement profession and its survivors." - C.O.P.S. National Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) -- "The mission of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is to generate increased public support for the law enforcement profession by permanently recording and appropriately commemorating the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers; and to provide information that will help promote law enforcement safety." - NLEOMF

"The mission of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is to generate increased public support for the law enforcement profession by permanently recording and appropriately commemorating the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers; and to provide information that will help promote law enforcement safety." - NLEOMF 9-99 Foundation -- "The National 9-99 Police and Sheriff Foundation raises funds for injured or fallen officers and their families, invests in K9 safety and training, and provides counseling and mental health resources to all officers in need."

-- "The National 9-99 Police and Sheriff Foundation raises funds for injured or fallen officers and their families, invests in K9 safety and training, and provides counseling and mental health resources to all officers in need." Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP) -- "When a police officer is killed, it's not an agency that loses an officer, it's an entire nation." - Chris Cosgriff, ODMP Founder

Memorial Tribute

Also, the Tremonton community is coming together to honor the two fallen police officers with a vigil tonight at 8 p.m. outside City Hall.

Participants will gather to cut and prepare blue ribbons as a symbol of appreciation and care. On Wednesday, the ribbons will be tied along the parade route to create a visible tribute of support.

“All are welcome to join in—whether cutting ribbons, tying them up, or simply showing support,” city officials said in a statement.

Residents and businesses along the parade route are encouraged to display American flags or fallen officer flags during the procession on Wednesday.

A memorial will also be set up in front of the City Office building starting tomorrow evening and will remain until the officers’ funerals. Flowers, signs, and messages of support may be placed at the site. The fallen officers’ vehicles will be added to the memorial when available.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman