Two Adults and Three Children Dead After Homicide Spree in Utah

Two adults and three children were found dead inside of a West Valley City home on Tuesday afternoon.

The article said, “Around 2 p.m., police entered a residence in the neighborhood of 3700 and Oxford Way after a family member found a 17-year-old injured in the home. Authorities responded to the scene and located the injured teenager and five individuals who were deceased inside the home. The juvenile was transported to the hospital.”

Police were able to identify the deceased as a 42-year-old male, 38-year-old female, an 11-year-old boy, a 9-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old girl. Authorities believe the five people were all part of the same family with the adults being a married couple.

The article said, “Police arrived on the scene around 2:10 p.m. and found the injured teen and five deceased family members. The condition of the juvenile is not known at this time, but police described his injury as ‘pretty significant’ and said he is not in a position to communicate with them. Investigators are on scene awaiting a search warrant to begin investigating the crime. Although no suspects have been identified yet, WVCPD doesn’t believe there is a suspect on the loose.”

Later that evening, police managed to investigate the home thanks to a search warrant.

The article said, “West Valley City police have obtained a search warrant, and detectives are actively searching the home. Investigators are also canvassing the neighborhood for video and information. While the investigation is in its early stages, authorities said they believe this is an isolated incident.”

