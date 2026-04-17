New E-Bike Laws to Make Helmets Mandatory for Some in Utah

The new Utah e‑bike law set to take effect May 6 feels like a real turning point for local streets and trails: it requires helmet use for riders under 21, tightens how faster, throttle‑powered devices are classified, and gives law enforcement clearer authority to enforce safety rules.

RECLASSIFIED MACHINES

Under HB 381 signed by the governor in March devices that can travel faster than 20 mph by throttle or have motors above 750 watts may now be treated as motorcycles or “high‑power” electric devices, meaning riders could need a license and meet equipment standards; meanwhile many of the immediate helmet and DUI provisions kick in this May, with additional training and supervision rules phased in by May 2027.

WARNING FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT

For Southern Utah, that practical shift matters. Our towns see a mix of commuter e‑bikes, rental scooters for tourists, and high‑powered “electric mopeds” that can appear on neighborhood streets. Emergency rooms reported hundreds of e‑bike and scooter injuries last year, pushing lawmakers to act. Local law enforcement and sheriffs’ offices are already warning riders about increased enforcement and advising families to treat these machines differently depending on class.

READ MORE: ST. GEORGE TEEN INJURED ON AN E-BIKE SUSTAINS TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY

What should riders and parents here do now? If you or your kids ride on public roads, treat any throttle‑only or high‑power device as potentially requiring a license and a DOT‑rated helmet; check device labels, keep children supervised (or enrolled in the state safety course when required next year), and ask rental companies about compliance before handing over keys. Local agencies are preparing enforcement plans. Southern Utah should do the same, balancing safety with sensible access for recreation and commuting.