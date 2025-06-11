Utah Governor Spencer Cox didn’t hold back when asked about Salt Lake City’s new pride-themed flags and the state law that attempted to ban them.

In his monthly press conference Tuesday, Governor Cox called both the flags and House Bill 77, quote, “dumb.”

“They’re dumb flags, and it was a dumb bill,” he said.

HB77, passed earlier this year, bans unofficial flags -- including Pride and political flags -- from being displayed on government property and at public schools.

Though Cox allowed the bill to become law, he didn’t sign it, calling it the most divisive legislation of the 2025 session.

SLC Flags

In response, Salt Lake City took a creative approach by officially adopting several new flags, including designs representing Pride, Juneteenth, and transgender communities. Because they are now official city flags, they’re allowed under state law.

Cox says he still doesn’t support the bill, or the city’s workaround, but acknowledged the legislature’s veto-proof support gave him little choice.

Cox said that having Salt Lake City designate separate flags for different ethnicities and sexual-preference groups made no sense.

“I’m sure they feel great that they got around this dumb law, and they did it with dumb flags, and it’s just the whole thing’s dumb,” he said, adding that having flags for groups like Japanese-Americans and Polynesian-Americans make just as much sense.

Better Flag Alternative

Cox took one last jab at the flags by saying, “We should raise the American flag, and let’s unify around that, that it’s a great flag that represents everyone.”

He finished his thoughts on the flag situation this comment.

“We’re living in the dumbest timeline.”

Support For Trump

Cox has never been the biggest supporter of President Donald Trump, but he did offer this support concerning the rioting in Los Angeles and the President's decision to send military help.

“When things get out of control, somebody has to stop it,” Cox said. “I’ve seen the videos. The damage that is being done is unconscionable, and we just can’t have that in a civil society.”

