Utah Residents Among Those Pardoned by Trump for Capitol Riot

Hours after taking back the White House, President Donald Trump has pardoned the 1,500-plus people charged with crimes related to the capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah and the Associated Press reported on the pardons through an article written by Alanna Durkin Richer and Michael Kunzelman.

The pardons affect those already convicted in the capitol riot, including those who reportedly assaulted police officers on Jan. 6.

The article said, “Trump’s action, just hours after his return to the White House on Monday, paves the way for the release from prison of people found guilty of violent attacks on police, as well as leaders of far-right extremist groups convicted of failed plots to keep the Republican in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.”

The historical incident left more than 100 police officers injured as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, some armed with poles, bats, bear spray, and more. The rioters managed to overwhelm the authorities at the scene as they broke windows and caused lawmakers to hide from the chaos.

The article said, “While pardons were expected, the speed and the scope of the clemency amounted to a stunning dismantling of the Justice Department’s effort to hold participants accountable over what has been described as one of the darkest days in the country’s history.”

Some of the pardons include Utah residents, such as political activist John Sullivan, who was released from prison after he was found with a weapon at the capitol riot.

Utah resident Brad Bokoski and his son were also exonerated from charges after they were seen at the U.S. Capitol during the riot.

This whole ordeal comes during a war of pardons from Former President Joe Biden before he left office, and the responding initiative from Trump.

Please read the full article from ABC4 Utah and the Associated Press for more details.