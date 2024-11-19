Utah Residents Ranked High for Spending BIG Money on Internet

How much do you spend for Internet at your Utah home? According to a new study from DesignRush and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, you’re probably one of the biggest spenders to surf the web in the entire United States.

The study states, “Digital marketing site DesignRush analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis to find the total expenditure on internet access per state. This figure was weighed against the total number of households in each state to calculate internet access expenditure per household. The states with the greatest expenditure per household determined the ranking. "

The beehive state ranked No. 5 for internet spending, only being topped by Alaska, Texas, Kansas, and the state of Washington.

The study states, “In fifth was Utah, which spent $1,187.48 per household on internet access from a state total of $1.07 billion, equating to $328.95 per capita. The data showed that internet access costs accounted for 0.66% of Utah residents’ personal consumption, with Xfinity being regarded as the state’s most widely used provider.”

Believe it or not, California is ranked No. 6, which is surprising considering the drastic wage gap between the two states.

Alaska was ranked No. 4 with about $1,300 being spent per household.

Texas ranked No. 3 with about $1,350 per household.

Kansas was ranked No. 2 spending about $1,360 per household.

The state of Washington took the top spot spending over $2,000 for internet per household.

The study states, “Washington ranks top, spending $2,153.16 on internet access per household on average. The state spent $5.7 billion on internet access over the course of a year, equating to $745.80 per capita. 1.30% of Washington’s personal consumption expenditure was spent on internet access during the year, with Xfinity being the state’s largest internet provider.“

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the state spending the least on internet is the cheese state.

The study states, “Wisconsin spends the least money on internet access, at $397.76 per household. Per capita, Wisconsin spent $155.17 from a total of $914 million and allocated 0.31% of its personal consumption to internet access. The state’s most popular internet providers include AT&T and Spectrum.”