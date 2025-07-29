A Utah man is recovering after surviving a mountain lion attack — with nothing but a rock in hand.

Evan Ray Nilsen, age 70, was hiking in Spanish Fork Canyon when the big cat pounced. Nilsen fought back using a rock and his bare hands, escaping with cuts to his arms and head.

He told reporters the attack was “a shock and a half,” but says he’s feeling alright.

A true story of grit, quick thinking, and one tough Utahn.

Here are a few other amazing seniors:

Grandma Moses: An American folk artist who didn't start painting until her late 70s, yet gained national recognition and even graced the cover of Time magazine.

Fauja Singh: At 89, he began running marathons to cope with grief and continued running, completing his last marathon at the age of 100, becoming the oldest marathon runner.

Lew Hollander: At 81, he became the oldest person to complete the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii.

Harriette Thompson: She holds the record for the oldest woman to complete a marathon (at 92) and later became the oldest woman to complete a half-marathon.

Yuichiro Miura: Reached the top of Mount Everest at age 80, demonstrating that age is not a barrier to pursuing challenging goals.

Rosemary Smith: A rally race champion who became the oldest person to drive a Formula 1 car at 79.

Anna Pesce: At 85, she underwent a transformative experience to correct her hunchback posture, demonstrating resilience and a positive attitude.

I'm not quite there yet at just 59-years old, but I am so amazed at some of these senior heroes.

I used to play basketball a few times a week with a group of seniors ranging in age from 55 to 75 and they played for the love of the game (and their wives wanted them out of the house, I suppose).

I wanted to be like them. And while I can no longer hoop it up, I'm still going hard at pickleball.

