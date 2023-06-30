Utah Tech University is making waves with its Elementary Education program which has been graded “A” by the National Council on Teacher Quality.

A UT Thursday press release said the NCTQ noticed the university for “rigorously preparing future teachers to provide reading instruction.”

Only 23 percent of programs in the nation made the “A” grade in the council’s new report, Teacher Prep Review: Strengthening Elementary Reading Instruction. The council looks at programs that have the most effective methods for helping with learning to read (The Science of Reading).

“The science of reading is a passion of mine,” Angie Child, associate professor of Education at Utah Tech, said. “I love the support I have from the UT faculty and Teacher Education department as I strive to teach SoR to our students. This support allows me to teach the content, concepts and effective teaching strategies our students need to implement SoR in their own classrooms when they leave us.”

The press release also said that national data shows that 1/3 of all fourth-grade students are unable to read. That’s more than 1.3 million kids in the U.S.

However, there is research that also shows that the majority of children (90 percent) could learn to read if SoR-grounded teaching methods are used. UT is using this method to teach future educators.

NCTQ had a team evaluate syllabi, lecture schedules and topics, background reading materials, and class assignments the press release said. UT was scored on five core components and needed to meet a specific coverage to receive the “A” grade.

The Five Components:

phonemic awareness

phonics

fluency

vocabulary

comprehension

“The literacy preparation at Utah Tech University has always been based on research,” Brenda Sabey, Dean of Utah Tech’s College of Education, said. “Dr. Child has always used her exceptional knowledge and experience to successfully prepare our students in the science of reading.”

UT has also been awarded a full 7-year accreditation for its elementary and secondary leisure programs.

“The program faculty’s close relationship with local partner schools ensures that candidates are both well supported and able to meet the educational needs of the community,” AAQEP President and CEO Mark LaCelle-Peterson said.

To see the NQTQ report click here.