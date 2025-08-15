Several fires continue to burn in the region, including a new fire in Northern Utah that nearly torched two dozen houses.

North Ogden City officials say evacuation orders have been lifted for the Willard Peak Fire in Weber County, though as fire lines held and the houses were saved yesterday.

Authorities say the fire has consumed more than 570 acres and is 14 percent contained. It was reportedly sparked by a vehicle fire Wednesday, and burned through the night.

While the flames went right up to homes in the area, so far none of them have been lost.

Dragon Bravo Fire

Meanwhile, there’s some hopeful news on the Dragon Bravo Fire burning on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Containment jumped to 54 percent Wednesday — up from 44 percent the day before — while the fire’s size held steady at 144,432 acres.

Over the past five days, the blaze has grown just 3,000 acres, a big slowdown compared to previous weeks.

It’s still the largest wildfire in the continental United States, with nearly a thousand firefighters working the lines.

Fire in STG

Fire crews in St. George jumped into action Thursday afternoon after a shed caught fire near Dixie Downs Road.

Multiple agencies responded, including St. George Fire, Police, and Gold Cross Ambulance.

Officials say crews saw smoke on the way and got there just before 6 p.m. They credited a passerby for spotting the flames and alerting 911, giving the homeowner time to evacuate.

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze contained to the shed, preventing damage to a nearby home and camp trailer.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials are hopeful the worst of the fires is over, but the West remains dry and hot and in the grips of a generational drought.

