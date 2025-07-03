Fire crews in St. George had a busy week with three separate fires reported across the city.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a house fire off Dixie Drive. Flames had already reached the attic and burned through the roof by the time crews arrived.

Later that afternoon, a garage fire on Indian Hills Drive was quickly contained thanks to fast action by the homeowner and fire crews.

And earlier in the week, a fiery chain reaction lit up I-15 when a car hauler caught fire near Exit 4. St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker says an SUV on the back of the truck ignited and spread flames to other vehicles. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in any of the fires.

Of course, these fires pale in comparison with the wildfires that rage on in the region.

Forsyth Fire

Here’s your Forsyth Fire update for Wednesday, July 3.

The wildfire has now burned 13,566 acres and is 43% contained.

Fire crews focused yesterday on cleanup along the west and southwest edges of the burn area. They also completed contingency work in Oak Grove and began scouting deeper into the wilderness for additional planning.

Just a reminder: the Dixie National Forest area remains closed. That includes roads, trails, and the Pine Valley Reservoir.

France Canyon Fire

Utah’s largest active wildfire, the France Canyon Fire, has slowed its growth. Fire officials say it’s now 66% contained after burning over 33,000 acres.

Crews added just two acres since Wednesday and have been focusing on fuel reduction near Blubber Creek and repair work in Skunk Creek.

Despite its size, nearby highways and Bryce Canyon National Park remain open. However, some local roads, trails, and campgrounds are still closed.

Officials continue working to fully contain the fire.

