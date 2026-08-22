Update: Nevada Man Indicted For Threatening STG Costco, Car Dealership

From Local Threats to Federal Charges

A Las Vegas man whose alleged threats against businesses in St. George were previously reported by KDXU News on June 4 is now facing federal charges.

Federal Indictment: What You Need to Know

A federal grand jury in St. George indicted 44-year-old Ramchand Rattan on Aug. 11 on two counts of interstate communications with a threat to injure. Federal prosecutors say Rattan has been residing in Las Vegas and is originally from French Guiana, France. The indictment stems from two sets of alleged threatening phone calls.

Terroristic Threats: A Closer Look

According to federal court documents, Rattan visited a St. George car dealership in May 2025 and interacted with an employee who was originally from Britain. Prosecutors allege Rattan later repeatedly called the employee, making threats that included shooting and killing him and saying he would follow him across the United States.

Racism and Violent Threats: Shocking Demands

Federal prosecutors also allege Rattan repeatedly called a St. George bulk retailer between Jan. 17 and Jan. 21, 2026. Employees told investigators the caller used racial and anti-gay slurs and demanded that Black and LGBTQ employees be fired. He allegedly threatened to burn or blow up the store if those demands were not met.

That portion of the case was previously investigated by St. George Police. Earlier state court filings accused Rattan of threatening the St. George Costco, and detectives said phone records linked the calls to him.\

Investigation and Arrest: The Timeline

Rattan was arrested in Las Vegas on May 18 after being wanted in St. George on a terrorism-related warrant. The new federal indictment moves the case beyond the state charges previously reported. Federal prosecutors are accusing Rattan of using interstate communications to transmit threats, a federal offense.

Understanding Federal Charges: The Legal Perspective

The FBI’s St. George Resident Agency and the St. George Police Department are investigating the federal case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Burton is prosecuting it. Rattan is in federal custody, with a detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. at the federal courthouse in St. George. The indictment is only an accusation, and Rattan is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Washington County Sheriff Barry Golding On Southern U-Talk on KDXU

The federal charges mark the latest development in a case KDXU News first reported on June 4, as allegations that began with threatening calls to St. George businesses now move into federal court.