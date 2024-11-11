Veterans Day Deals: Free And Discounted Meals In Southern Utah
Because of you, we are free.
That's the sentiment put forth by these many area businesses offering free or discounted meals here in Southern Utah:
Texas Roadhouse -- They will be handing out vouchers to veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11. The vouchers are valid for in-store or to-go, and can be redeemed through May 30, 2025.
Red Robin -- Offering a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger, served with the restaurant’s bottomless steak fries, for veterans and active military.
Starbucks -- Offering a free 12-ounce hot or cold-brewed coffee for veterans, active military (and their spouses).
Red Lobster -- Offering a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries and Coleslaw meal.
Outback Steakhouse -- Offering a free Bloomin’ Onion appetizer and beverage with the purchase of an entree for veterans and active military. The deal runs from Nov. 9-11.
Chili’s -- Offering a free meal from a select menu to veterans and active military.
Denny’s -- Offering a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast to veterans and active military (dine-in only), from 5 a.m. to noon on Monday.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit -- Offering a buy-one-get-one-free sandwich deal to veterans, but only through their app and online at dickeys.com using the code “VETFREE.”
Firehouse Subs -- Offering a free meal to veterans and active military. The meal includes a medium sub, a chip or cookie and a drink.
Golden Corral -- Military Appreciation Night is Nov. 11 from 4 p.m. until close, providing active U.S. service members, retired military and veterans with a free buffet and beverage.
IHOP -- Offering a free red, white and blueberry pancake combo for veterans and active military, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Little Caesars -- Offering veterans and active military a free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (four slices of pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product).
Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop -- Offering a free coffee to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day.
Thank you for your service.
