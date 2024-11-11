Because of you, we are free.

That's the sentiment put forth by these many area businesses offering free or discounted meals here in Southern Utah:

Texas Roadhouse -- They will be handing out vouchers to veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11. The vouchers are valid for in-store or to-go, and can be redeemed through May 30, 2025.

Red Robin -- Offering a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger, served with the restaurant’s bottomless steak fries, for veterans and active military.

Starbucks -- Offering a free 12-ounce hot or cold-brewed coffee for veterans, active military (and their spouses).

Red Lobster -- Offering a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries and Coleslaw meal.

Outback Steakhouse -- Offering a free Bloomin’ Onion appetizer and beverage with the purchase of an entree for veterans and active military. The deal runs from Nov. 9-11.

Chili’s -- Offering a free meal from a select menu to veterans and active military.

Denny’s -- Offering a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast to veterans and active military (dine-in only), from 5 a.m. to noon on Monday.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit -- Offering a buy-one-get-one-free sandwich deal to veterans, but only through their app and online at dickeys.com using the code “VETFREE.”

Firehouse Subs -- Offering a free meal to veterans and active military. The meal includes a medium sub, a chip or cookie and a drink.

Golden Corral -- Military Appreciation Night is Nov. 11 from 4 p.m. until close, providing active U.S. service members, retired military and veterans with a free buffet and beverage.

IHOP -- Offering a free red, white and blueberry pancake combo for veterans and active military, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Little Caesars -- Offering veterans and active military a free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (four slices of pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product).