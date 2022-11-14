Veterans Day Sights and Sounds

Veterans Day in Washington City was an inspiration this past weekend, with a parade, a program,. floats, bands and of course, many, many veterans.

The program featured choirs and representatives from most of the towns and municipalities in Washington County, with featured speakers like Washington City mayor Kress Staheli, newly elected school board member Burke Staheli.

The program also took time and effort to award many cold war veterans (those who served in the military between 1945 and 1991) medals of honor and thank them for their service through the years.

All service branches (Army, Air Force, Marines, Navy and Coast Guard) were represented at the event and many chose to participate in the parade. The cold war veteran awards were given out to approximately 110 vets who live in Washington City boundaries.

An award ceremony was presented earlier this fall to cold war veterans from St. George and other towns and cities had plans as well to honor the fine men and women who represented us in Southern Utah in the armed forces.

From the website The Veteran's Site:

"Veterans Day is a time to honor all the brave men and women among us who, at one time or another, put on the uniform and served to protect our country, our liberty and our lives.

For those who never served in the military, it is impossible to understand the sacrifices that have been made for all Americans by those few brave ones; the time spent away from family or personal pursuits, the physical toll of training and fighting, the scars that remain when the battle is over. Every citizen owes a debt that can never be repaid, a debt to every veteran for their service and our freedom. And while we can never truly understand their sacrifice or repay their service, we can honor them, be thankful for them and remember them.

Not a day goes by that American citizens should forget the price that has been paid by our veterans, but on Veterans Day we pause to make sure we are thankful for each and every man and woman who wore the uniform. For so many, those veterans are sons and daughters, siblings, parents, grandparents, relatives or friends. Sadly, others are homeless or struggling.

On Veterans Day we remember them all, and we express our gratitude for what they have done. We are also thankful to have them with us — whether or not we know them personally."

All photos are taken by event organizer Shelly Griffin.