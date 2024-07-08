The Washington City Police Department has provided more details on the shooting that occurred on June 30 at an apartment complex resulting in the death of a 30-year-old man.

In a statement provided by the WCPD, the victim was identified as Bransen Bryels-Nechanicky, 30, who was unfortunately shot and killed in his apartment.

As for the suspect, Simeon Gail Calnimptewa, 17, has been charged with the aggravated murder of Bryels-Nechanicky.

Officer Greg Lovell from the WCPD said in the statement, “Today [July 3] the Washington County Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against a 17-year-old Simeon Calnimptewa in the Utah 5th District Court. Calnimptewa is being charged in district and not juvenile court, therefore he will be named in the publicly available court documents.”

Utah state law states that 16- and 17-year-old teenagers are treated as adults when charged with murder, hence why the police have confirmed the identity of the minor.

Lovell said, “The charges against him arise from the alleged aggravated murder of Bransen Bryels-Nechanicky, on June 30th in Washington City. Calnimptewa is charged with six first-degree felonies which are: aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and three counts of felony discharge of a firearm. He is also charged with five third-degree felonies which are: aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.”

If Calnimptewa is given a guilty verdict, state law dictates that the minor would serve 25-years to life in prison as a maximum sentence. We'll provide more details as the case develops.

St. George Brush Fire April 2024 Gallery Credit: Elle Cabrera