Ron Whitehead, the Washington County Public Works Director and County Surveyor, suddenly passed away on September 25, 2023, at the age of 67.

The cause of his passing has not been announced to the public at this time, but regardless, our thoughts and prayers go out to Ron’s family and friends as they go through such a loss.

Ron was a born and bred resident of St. George, born on March 3, 1956. He graduated from Dixie High School in 1974, where soon after he would assist with the building of a golf course in St. George, foreshadowing where his career would go from there.

He met his wife Lori Ludlow while attending Southern Utah State College in Cedar City, and they would wed on December 7, 1978. The couple would then give life to their daughter Amber in 1986, and two grandchildren named Ripp and Riley would come later down the line.

Ron went on to earn a degree in Land surveying and obtained licenses to work in four states, including Utah. He began his professional career in 1984 with Bush & Gudgell.

Ron has served in various official positions throughout Washington County. He served as the Washington County Public Works Director for 23 years.

Two visitations will be held for Ron Whitehead before a private graveside service. The first visitation will take place September 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary (288 West St. George Boulevard).

The second will take place the following day on September 29 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Clara Stake Center (1706 Desert Dawn Road).

More information on Ron and graveside proceedings can be found through his obituary.