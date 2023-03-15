Washington County Under Flood Watch As Rains Continue

About 9 a.m. today, just as I was starting the Andy Griffin Show, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Washington County. From the NWS:

"Moderate to heavy rain will fall on a deep, primed snowpack in the headwaters of the Virgin River, Paria, Kanab Creek, and Buckskin, leading to increased snow melt and runoff. Flows on all area streams, rivers and slot canyons will be high and could lead to flooding. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Utah... Santa Clara River between Gunlock Reservoir and St. George Combination of snowmelt and excessive rainfall will result in elevated river levels and flows along the Santa Clara River between Gunlock Reservoir and St. George through Thursday afternoon."

Additionally, this warning was issued as well:

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Washington County in southwestern Utah... * Until 230 PM MDT. * At 1219 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of Beaver Dam Wash.

Those new to the area should learn soon the power of Mother Nature here in the desert. The river banks will overflow and the bridges will be unsafe. Another warning urges people to not cross water when it is covering the roadway.

Gunlock and Baker Reservoirs are already overflowing.

