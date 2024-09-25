Watch a Hotdog Get Electrocuted at the Next St. George Open House

You want to see a hotdog get electrocuted by city officials? Were you expecting to read this kind of sentence today? Regardless, you can see such a demonstration at the 2nd St. George Neighborhood Open House for 2024.

Residents can talk to elected city officials as well as the many departments that keeps the City of St. George running smoothly.

David Cordero, Director of Communications and Marketing for the City of St. George, said this is the chance for anyone to speak with city officials.

Cordero said, “It’s September 26, Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come at any point during that two hour stretch and mix and mingle with city staff and elected officials. You can find out more about your city and every department will be represented and have information on what’s going on in their realm.”

Now to the hotdog. Cordero said the Energy Services Department has a demonstration much like a cooking show, but with a lot more electrocution.

Cordero said, “The Energy Services Department has what we like to call the hotdog cooker, it cooks the hotdogs very fast, by means of electrocution. They kind of demonstrate what happens if you happen to touch a downed power line or playing around near things. It’s really quite powerful to see it happen.”

As interesting as it sounds to eat said hotdog, they’re unfortunately not fit for eating due to the...well done nature thanks to the electrocution. Fortunately, staff will provide grilled hot dogs minus electrocution as well as other refreshments to visitors.

St. George Mayor Michele Randall invited everyone to come talk to the elected officials of St. George in a press release.

Mayor Randall said, “I’d like to invite everyone to come mingle with elected officials and City staff to learn more about what we do... We’d love to show you what’s happening behind the scenes — so take advantage of this great opportunity to pick the brains of experts from every City of St. George department.”

If you can’t make it to this open house, don’t worry. The City of St. George will host one more neighborhood open house for 2024 on October 24 at Mathis Park. Stay tuned to KDXU for more details once we get closer to the date.