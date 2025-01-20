Winter Storms Hit East U.S. as Utah Temperatures Drop

As the western United States is dealing with devastating wildfires, the east is dealing with winter storms across the coast as temperatures drop.

The Associated Press provided details on this sudden drop in temperatures as the second half of January continues.

AP said, “Winter storm warnings issued by the National Weather Service have already gone into effect for parts of the Mid-Atlantic through Monday morning, with the forecast projecting up to a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snow. Warnings will begin in New England on Sunday afternoon, with parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut seeing as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow.”

Around 70 million Americans are under some kind of winter storm warning through this week. Places affected by the storms include Philadelphia, New York, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. among many others in the Mid-Atlantic region.

As for Utah, The National Weather Service predicts colder temperatures across the state with Southern Utah seeing more frigid conditions as well. Cedar City is seeing highs of around 25 degrees this morning and St. George is facing highs of about 40 degrees.

This is basically nothing compared to conditions in some of the big U.S. cities.

AP said, “New York City Mayor Eric Adams urged city residents to take the subway and buses if they have to travel during the storm, to make it easier for crews to clear the streets. He said people who need help with heating or frozen pipes can call 311, and he asked residents to check on their neighbors during the frigid weather.”

Utahns appear to be getting the lesser portion of the storms, but do expect some colder temperatures through the week.