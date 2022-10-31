Woman Arrested In Washington County After Hitting Triathletes

(Washington County, CO) -- A woman is facing charges in Washington County after two triathletes were injured on Saturday. The athletes were taking part in the St. George Ironman triathlon when they were hit while riding bicycles on Saturday morning. One of the riders suffered a compound fracture to the arm due to the crash. Police say the woman did not obey a flagger trying to direct traffic during the race. The woman also admitted to smoking marijuana before driving that morning.