The Shivwits Band of Paiutes is looking out for trespassers on Band land which has become an increasing issue.

A recent press release said that the Reservation land spans 28,000-acres and the tribe has been seeing more trespassing on Band Land. So, to address the issue, there is now a Land Use Ordinance that will be enforced. The ordinance explicitly prohibits trespassers on reservation land and can be enforced with citations from the Band.

Trespassers will pay up to $1,200 for each offense. Civil penalties could also apply to grazing on Tribal land, hunting, vandalism, construction, and the use or removal of any natural resource.

There are exceptions in the Land Use Ordinance that allow for people to be on Band land during approved events. Non-band members are still encouraged to shop at the Shivwits Convenience Store and visit the Legacy Fields soccer complex when construction is done and there is an event.

Visitors are allowed to drive on the public roads inside the Reservation as long as there is no stopping, pulling over, or parking.

For those looking to enter the Reservation outside of the exceptions, there is a Shivwits Trespass Permit Application that will need to be filled out and then approved by the Shivwits Band Council. There is a pre-determined fee for approved applications. Approved applications will specify the area and time visitors are allowed on the Reservation. All victors must “agree to be bound by Shivwits law and acknowledge the Band’s exclusive regulatory and adjudicatory jurisdiction.”

Washington County and the Shivwits Band of Paiutes have recently signed an “Interlocal Cooperation Agreement for Law Enforcement Services” which means the Washington County Sheriff's Office will be assisting with trespass violations. The WCSO can give criminal trespass citations along with civil citations from the Band.

“People who visit the Reservation must observe laws of the Shivwits Band of Paiutes,” Shivwits Land Resources Manager Travis Duran said. “The Band is dedicated to protecting the Reservation’s natural resources. We just ask visitors to be respectful and abide by the rules.”