Family of Five Rescued From Flooding in Snow Canyon
(St. George, UT) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue was able to safely rescue a family of five, which included three small children Wednesday.
This after they became trapped by flood waters in Snow Canyon State Park. Crews got the callout at 4:30pm that the family from Florida became stuck on the Johnson Canyon trail after encountering a wash that was full of water. It was not safe to traverse the wash.
Washington County Sheriff's Sgt. Darrell Cashin tells Newsradio 890/92.5 KDXU that his team was able to use a rope above the water called a high line and move the family across the water one by one. All are okay.
