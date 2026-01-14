Utah is once again proving that the "Life Elevated" slogan is about more than just the scenery. In the 2025 America’s Health Rankings Annual Report, the Beehive State officially clinched the #5 spot in the nation for overall health. This isn't just a win for the record books; it’s a reflection of the lifestyle and community priorities that define our state.



WHY UTAH?

The report highlights several key areas where Utah outpaces the rest of the country. Notably, we lead the nation with the lowest smoking rate and lowest income inequality. Our community’s active lifestyle also plays a massive role—Utah ranks #3 for physical activity, with only 16.8% of adults reporting a sedentary lifestyle. Furthermore, our low prevalence of excessive drinking and multiple chronic conditions continues to bolster our high standing.

ROOM FOR GROWTH

While the #5 ranking is a cause for celebration, the report also identifies areas where we can improve. Utah faces challenges with access to care, ranking 47th for the number of primary care providers per 100,000 people. Additionally, the prevalence of non-medical drug use and a high percentage of residents avoiding care due to cost remain significant hurdles for state health officials to address.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

This ranking comes on the heels of Utah being named the #1 Best State in America for the third year in a row by U.S. News & World Report. Between our robust economy and our commitment to public health, it’s clear that Utah is setting a national standard for what a healthy, thriving community looks like.