Break In Water Main Closes Portion of Mall Drive

The St. George Police Department has issued several statements the past few days, including a warning to be aware of extreme theft this holiday season, and urgency to drive safely over the Thanksgiving holiday and a news alert about a road closure.

First, the road closure:

" North and Southbound Mall Drive between 110 S. & 170 S. is CLOSED. Traffic is being rerouted around the affected area. To avoid delays-avoid the area and use an alternate route. This is due to a major water line break causing significant road damage in this area. St. George City Streets, Water and Police Departments are on scene. It is unknown when the road will open. We will keep you updated. Thank you for your patience."