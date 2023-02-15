Cops With Hearts: Saluting School Resource Officers

Did you know that Feb. 15 (today!) is School Resource Officer Appreciation Day?

The St. George Police Department is encouraging schools and communities to recognize the accomplishments of their SROs.

SROs are police officers, employed by the city police departments, not the school district, who spend all day every day in our local schools. Currently, every secondary school (beyond elementary) in Washington County School District has a currently assigned SRO.

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day has existed since 2015, but in 2022, NASRO declared February 15 as a day to specifically honor school-based law enforcement nationwide.

Hundreds of school systems and communities across the country honored their school resource officers and once again reaffirmed that school resource officers are invaluable to the communities they serve.

"We chose Feb. 15 for National School Resource Officers Day because it falls during the traditional academic year and is the birthdate of Archie Hodge, the only one of our founding members who remains active in the organization. Hodge retired from law enforcement in 2006 in Jackson, Mississippi after serving as an SRO for 22 years."

Ways to Participate: