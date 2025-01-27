The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has commented on a recently released Netflix Series which they claim is a “dangerously misleading” fictionalized drama.

Church officials made the statement on Friday as more viewers watch “American Primeval” on the streaming service.

The statement said, “A recently released streaming series presents a fictionalized interpretation of events in mid-19th century Utah. While historical fiction can be illuminating, this drama is dangerously misleading.”

“American Primeval” portrays church pioneers as they brave the frontiers during the Utah War of 1857. This also includes the infamous Mountain Meadows Massacre which saw about 120 emigrants traveling to California slaughtered by Southern Utah militiamen and American Indian allies.

A statement from the church said, “Because the perpetrators were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Church has made great efforts to heal the wounds caused by the massacre.”

As for the portrayal of the killings in “American Primeval,” the series portrays the event as a being orchestrated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The statement said, “Brigham Young, a revered prophet and courageous pioneer, is, by any historical standard, egregiously mischaracterized as a villainous, violent fanatic. Other individuals and groups are also depicted in ways that reinforce stereotypes that are both inaccurate and harmful. As to the Mountain Meadows Massacre, which the series inaccurately portrays as reflective of a whole faith group, the Church has long acknowledged and condemned this horrific tragedy. It has also taken significant steps to uncover and share the full truth of what happened and promote healing.”

You can read the full statement from the church by clicking here.