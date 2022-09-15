Deadly Shooting Of 83-Year-Old Man Ruled Justifiable

(St. George, UT) -- The deadly shooting of 83-year-old Raymond Gladman by a St. George police officer has been ruled justified by the Washington County Critical Incident Task Force and Washington County Attorney. Gladman was moving from Sedona, Arizona to Bellingham, Washington when he was seen on video driving in circles at the Port of Entry between Arizona and Utah on Interstate 15. He ended up in a standoff with police for about 90 minutes before a sniper killed him. The man was pointing a gun at officers when he was shot.